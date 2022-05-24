According to what the Team , today the judicial police searched the Lille headquarters. The investigators also proceeded to hear several people in the premises located in Camphin-en-Pévèle, in particular they heard the administrative and legal director, Julien Mordacq.

investigations

According to the French media, the intervention is aimed at investigating the modalities of the transfer of the Nigerian center forward Victor Osimhen, purchased from Naples at the end of July 2020 for 71.3 million euros. Four players were also included in the operation, Orestis Karnezis, Ciro Palmieri, Luigi Liguori and Claudio Manzi. French investigators suspect irregularities in the market operation. In Italy, sports justice has already ruled in the first and second degree, acquitting the Campania club.