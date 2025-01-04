The Police sanction a professor at his academy for denying the Holocaust and calling Sánchez’s wife “Begoño”

A court has confirmed the disciplinary sanction imposed on a police officer, a professor for more than 20 years at the National Police Academy in Ávila, for using his classes to deny the Holocaust, spreading conspiracy ideas about the rigging of the elections in Spain or for calling “Begoño” to Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, thus giving credibility to the hoax launched by different sectors of the extreme right that Pedro Sánchez’s wife is transsexual.

The judges understand that the agent, whose classes hundreds of national police officers have taken in the last two decades, incurred two serious offenses for deviating from the official agenda and spreading his ideology taking advantage of his classes, annulling a third sanction for not wearing the mask when It was mandatory. The professor, who was accused by his classmates of managing a Twitter account with a Nazi profile, will take his case to the Supreme Court.

Sources of the case and the documentation analyzed by this newspaper reveal that the sanctioned agent has been teaching classes at the Ávila academy for more than two decades, through which more than 200 national police candidates who have passed the opposition phase pass each year. This is an agent with a long history, without previous sanctions and a “very relevant” service record who, in that 2020/2021 academic year in the middle of the pandemic, taught the Research subject to future agents.

The first internal complaint against him did not come from a student but from two professors at the academy, also police officers, shortly before the summer of 2021. Both pointed to his “anomalous behavior” a few weeks earlier in the grading process for a paper from a student about the 2011 attack in which the far-right Anders Breivik killed 77 people on the Norwegian island of Utoya. He had proposed a grade that was too low and, in addition, he had argued with the student because, according to this teacher, Breivik was not a far-right terrorist but “a freemason.” This professor, according to his own classmates, was “an anti-Semitic person, with ideological sympathies for the Nazi party and its leader, in addition to being ultra-Catholic.”

The National Police opened a file and carried out investigations in which, above all, several students from the Ávila school had to testify. The result was a triple sanction for three serious offenses that together amounted to a 35-day suspension for him. One of them occurred because, according to the General Directorate, “he did not fully teach the official program of the subject” of Research within the framework of his classes. The second came from the content of those distractions. The third, finally annulled, was for not wearing a mask in class.

According to the disciplinary file now mostly ratified by a court, this professor dedicated part of his classes in the 2020/2021 academic year to stating that the US elections were “rigged”, that Joe Biden was “a pedophile” and should be called “pedoyayo”, as well as that the elections in Spain had also been rigged through the Post Office. Some of these statements are recurring hoaxes from the Spanish extreme right. He also assured that Michelle Obama, wife of Barack Obama, and Begoña Gómez, wife of Pedro Sánchez, are actually men. He referred to the latter as “Begoño”.

The Nazi genocide of the Jews in World War II, as attributed to this professor, “had not existed” and he referred to it as “Holotale” in his classes. The COVID-19 pandemic that was ravaging the entire planet at that time was “an invention” and he entrusted his students, future police officers, with a job to demonstrate that behind the Catalan CDR “was Russia.” At that time, that case was under investigation in the National Court.

The triple sanction against this teacher has reached the hands of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) which, after an appeal, has confirmed the two related to the dissemination of his ideas and ideology during his classes, annulling the last sanction in which He was accused of not wearing a mask in the classroom when it was mandatory. Sources in the case explain to elDiario.es that the trainer will present an appeal to the Supreme Court and that, after serving his sanction, he continues teaching classes at the National Police academy in Ávila.

“It is not politically innocuous”

The sanctioning process against this agent trainer began at the beginning of 2022, coinciding with a serious internal conflict between different professors at the Ávila National Police academy. A city court was then investigating the center’s management for alleged irregularities in some students’ grades, a matter that was shelved at the end of the year. In parallel, the case of this professor and his messages also became a case for possible hate crime that was also filed.

That was one of the main allegations of this police officer against his sanctions: that a court had not seen any type of criminal infraction. He even pointed to contradictions between what some witnesses had said in that investigation and what they had stated in the internal police investigation. The TSJM judges, as elDiario.es has been able to verify, reject this argument. “Here what is analyzed is the fulfillment of teaching duties, the violation of the duty of political neutrality or politically determined behaviors that are foreign to due neutrality,” say the magistrates.

That this police officer’s statements denying the Holocaust to his students or spreading hoaxes about the cleanliness of the elections in Spain were not a crime, they add, “does not validate them for disciplinary purposes.” The judges even explain that this agent “may have the political, philosophical, legal, ethical, religious or historical opinions that he or she considers to be the best. This is not subject to sanction.” He is sanctioned, they explain, for doing so in a class for future police officers: “It is an abuse of the situation of superiority for his own benefit and of those ideas that are spread taking advantage of the obligation of the audience that does not elect him.”

The actions of this professor at the National Police Academy, adds the TSJM, imply “the use of a public space, and therefore neutral, in the dissemination of ideas with a political-ideological charge contrary to the same idea.” The content of his ideas, furthermore, “is not politically innocuous.” “We don’t judge if it is better or worse, but it is not neutral. “This represents a violation of the duty of political neutrality,” the court ruled in a ruling that is still subject to appeal.

“Everything obeys a montage”

Throughout the criminal and disciplinary process, the agent criticized that a good part of his sanctions were based on the testimony of a few students, denying that he had recommended his students not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, or that he had skipped the syllabus. : “What I sought was to encourage the critical spirit of researchers in the search for sources of knowledge,” he stated. Regarding his view that Anders Breivik, the author of the Utoya massacre, was not a neo-Nazi extremist, he defended that he himself had been in Norway and “had relevant information that made the work in question incorrect and did not conform to reality.”

Regarding the neo-Nazi Twitter profile attributed to him by some of his fellow teachers, the agent declined to comment. Regarding the accusations of having tried to dissuade his students from getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, he denied those statements “beyond telling them to inform themselves about what they were putting in their bodies.”

The agent’s allegations, mostly dismissed by the judges, illustrate the bad relations between some teachers at the National Police school. “Everything is due to a setup through which an arbitrary report was prepared by a colleague and witnesses were selected,” he went on to say. He also accused one of his classmates of having “personal conflicts” with him “derived from his macho and sexist attitudes towards the school’s female students.”

One of his sanctions was for investing class time in spreading these ideas, some close to the discourse of the extreme right, and another for stopping giving the syllabus that he had to teach to the police. The judges recognize that it is an “unknown fact” if the program “was presented in its entirety” as they did not know if there was anything left to explain. But as a teacher, they add, “he has the obligation to stick to a schedule and content and cannot deviate from it. Within this programming you will be able to present what you consider appropriate within its contents and expose the theories, but not go outside of them. “You can’t ignore the program.” “Academic freedom, like any fundamental right, is not absolute,” the ruling concludes.

The judges uphold part of his arguments and withdraw one of the three sanctions that were imposed: the one related to not wearing a mask in classes. The police officer has been able to demonstrate that he had an illness that prevented him from breathing well and that this is a “physiological reason” for not wearing a mask when, in the middle of the pandemic, it was mandatory. They also explain that his other two sanctions were proportionate taking into account, they detail, that “he has never been sanctioned and has a very relevant service record, decorations and congratulations”, something that “undoubtedly represents a very relevant mitigating circumstance.” This does not exempt him from responsibility, but it must be considered.”

The case will end up in the hands of the third chamber of the Supreme Court. Sources from the agent’s defense insist that the filing of the criminal case for a hate crime prevents him from being punished for the same facts and they question, above all, that the testimony of a few students can serve to prove the facts and that, furthermore, it does not He taught the entire syllabus, something that according to his criteria is not demonstrated in the sentence either. The Ministry of the Interior, as is usual regarding sentences, has refused to comment on this judicial resolution.