Police will not press charges against golfer Tiger Woods over a recent road accident. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said this during a broadcast on Facebook.

According to him, the police consider the road accident an accident.

A serious road accident involving Woods occurred on February 23 in the town of Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The 45-year-old golfer was driving his SUV when he lost control at high speed and flew into a ditch. Woods suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors performed an operation on him. Now the victim is in a stable condition and nothing threatens his life.