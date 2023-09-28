Agents of the National Police have arrested in the town of Briviesca (Burgos, 6,675 inhabitants) an individual accused of self-indoctrination in jihadism, propagating religious radicalism and openly expressing his willingness to commit a terrorist attack “in Spain or wherever possible.” ”, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior in a note. The arrest, which occurred at dawn last Tuesday although it was not reported until this Thursday, was precipitated after investigators confirmed the interest that the man had shown in obtaining firearms to perpetrate violent actions. After being placed at the disposal of the National Court, Judge Santiago Pedraz has ordered his imprisonment.

The operation that led to the arrest of the alleged jihadist began at the beginning of this year, when agents from the General Information Commissariat, specialized in the fight against terrorism, detected the presence on social networks of an individual who “consumed a large amount of material radical and violent of a jihadist nature,” the police note states. The investigations allowed us to corroborate that the young man showed an “advanced state of radicalization” and that, in addition to “en masse” viewing abundant extremely violent material glorifying terrorism, he tried to attract other people, whom he showed in internet chats. videos made by the Islamic State (ISIS) to attract them to their jihadist theses. Among that material, there were videos that showed “beheadings, individual and group executions.”

The monitoring to which he was subjected in recent months allowed the police to verify how, in recent months, the now detained man “had hardened his radical speech, encouraging terrorist attacks to be carried out.” According to the information provided by the Interior, the individual had also expressed his willingness to “wage jihad” with violent action in Spain or another country. The detainee is accused of the crimes of self-indoctrination with terrorist purposes, indoctrination of third parties and glorification of terrorism. The operation, which has been carried out jointly between the General Information Commissioner’s Office and the Provincial Information Brigade of Burgos, has included two home searches.

After this arrest, there are now 21 alleged Islamic radicals arrested in Spain so far this year. Another 10 have been in other countries, mainly Morocco, in the course of joint operations. Last Tuesday, the Civil Guard arrested a woman in Vitoria accused of a crime of terrorist collaboration for indoctrinating, among other people, her minor children in jihadist ideology. At the beginning of September, the Police arrested a twenty-year-old man in Pamplona accused of carrying out jihadist indoctrination, recruitment and recruitment work for the Islamic State. Then, among the material seized on his computer equipment, the police located more than 200 self-training manuals, including some to learn how to make explosives, use poisons or deceive the security forces if they entered his home to arrest him.

