The police returned a stolen from a museum in Naples, a copy of the most expensive painting in the world – “Savior of the World”, painted by Leonardo da Vinci. Reported by CNN.

The canvas was found in the house of one of the residents of an Italian city. He is currently taken into custody.

It is not known for certain who was the author of the copy, but scientists believe that it belongs to the brush of one of the students of the Renaissance master, and was made during his lifetime, in 1510.

The police did not specify when the painting was stolen, but the museum itself reported that it was on display in early January.

In 2017, Saudi Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud acquired the Savior of the World for a record $ 450.3 million. So she became the most expensive painting in the world. Before the prince, the owner was Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev.

The painting “Savior of the World” dates from around 1500. The first mentions of the work belong to the collection of Charles I of England (1600-1649). The next mention is 1763, when the illegitimate son of the Earl of Buckingham, Carl Sheffield, put the painting up for auction.