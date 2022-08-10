The Los Angeles police have obtained an order from the judicial authorities to be able to carry out a blood test on actress Anne Heche (Ohio, 53 years old) and thus clarify whether she was driving under the influence when she had a serious accident last Friday, August 5. of any substance, whether alcohol or drugs, as confirmed by a police spokesman to People. At the moment, and according to the same magazine, the investigation is ongoing and no evidence has been confirmed that the interpreter was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The protagonist of the film Six days and seven nights in which she shared the spotlight with Harrison Ford, she crashed with a blue Mini Cooper that was driving at high speed against a house in the Californian city and the crash caused a fire in the house while she was trapped for long minutes in the vehicle. “Since she is in the hospital and she is a public figure, I imagine they will take her time. They are not going to be in a rush to arrest her,” she explains to People legal analyst and former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Emily D. Baker.

At the moment, Heche remains in a coma, with assisted breathing and in critical condition. “She has a significant lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” explains the statement that the representative of the actress made public this Monday. “She is in a coma and she has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” she added.

The accident took place on Walgrowe Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood, near the Santa Monica airport. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported last Friday that they had rescued an adult woman in “critical condition” from a car that had crashed into a house in this residential area. “A single-passenger vehicle has crashed into a 738-square-foot two-story home. [69 metros cuadrados] built in 1952, causing damage to the structure and a heavy fire before the arrival of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD)”, explained the body in a statement. In the rescue, which took more than an hour, 59 firefighters had to intervene.

The state of the house where actress Anne Heche crashed her car last Friday, August 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. Carolyn Cole (Los Angeles Times via Getty Image)

According to the testimonies collected by the media specialized in celebrities TMZ From several witnesses who witnessed the accident, Anne Heche crashed for the first time into the garage of an apartment complex and after continuing the march came the second and fatal crash. This same means of communication would be the first to identify the driver as the interpreter of Donnie Brasco Y I would publish photographs of the actress inside the car. In addition, she released a video in which several neighbors were seen asking the artist to get out of the car after that first accident, but the interpreter ignored that request, she backed up and accelerated sharply. Later, the CBS chain broadcast other images taken with a video surveillance camera in which Heche’s vehicle is seen circulating at full speed before the accident.

“We asked her to raise her hand to show if she was okay and she told us she couldn’t,” explained to People lynne bernstein, one of the neighbors of the house against which Heche crashed and who went to the scene as soon as the accident occurred. According to Bernstein, the vehicle went through “almost all” of the house and caught fire “almost immediately.”

For their part, John and Jennifer Durand, the owners of the house destroyed by the flames, have launched a campaign of crowdfunding through the GoFundMe platform to help Mishele, the tenant who currently lived in the property, to cover the cost of repairs and most of her belongings, as explained to People.

Before the accident, Anne Heche was involved in various projects in recent months. The shooting of the film ended in June. Girl in Room 13due out this fall, and recently starred in the thriller psychological TheVanished for Netflix, directed by Peter Facinelli. In addition to her career as an actress, Heche became very famous for her relationship with presenter Ellen DeGeneres, between 1997 and 2000, for which she received great media attention. At the moment, the presenter has not made any public comment on the situation of her ex-partner. Yes, the actor James Tupper, with whom Heche had a decade-long relationship until they broke up in 2018, has spoken. “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight,” he wrote on his Instagram account along with a photograph de Heche with one of her children.