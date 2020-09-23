The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Khabarovsk Territory reported that 28 people were injured in a car accident involving a passenger bus in the Ulch district, reports Interfax.

In turn, the Ministry of Health of the Khabarovsk Territory reported that 17 people were delivered to Khabarovsk by two helicopters, injured, including serious ones.

Earlier it was reported that a criminal case was opened on the fact of an accident with a bus in the Khabarovsk Territory. Verification of the incident is carried out by the prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee.

The accident happened 24 km from Tsimmermanovka Ulchsky district. At the time of the accident, there were 45 people on the bus. It was reported that all passengers received injuries of varying severity.