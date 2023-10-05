Thursday, October 5, 2023, 11:18



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Spectacular robbery in the Oriola district of La Murada. The neighbors woke up this past morning, around 3:00 a.m., alerted by the noise made by thieves who were attacking the Caja Rural Central branch in this town.

The criminals broke the window and hooked the ATM to a boom truck until they managed to rip it off. They then fled to a garden plot located three kilometers from the bank headquarters.

As police sources confirm to this newspaper, the criminals were hunted there by the patrols at the moment they were preparing to try to open the ATM with a radio. Alarmed by the police presence, they fled again when the officers almost had them in their hands.

The assailants have left behind numerous objects. In the operation, in which the Local Police and Civil Guard have participated, the truck and another vehicle have been seized, in addition to the ATM with all the money inside. The armed institute has taken charge of the investigation.