Berlin police reacted to the info of Der Spiegel in regards to the strengthening of safety close to the clinic the place Alexei Navalny is situated. Workplace quotes RIA News…

The regulation enforcement companies have no idea the place this info got here from within the media. In a dialog with RIA Novosti, police representatives burdened that they didn’t touch upon safety measures in precept.

Earlier, Der Spiegel wrote that the variety of cops guarding the German clinic “Charite”, the place the Russian is situated, has elevated. Legislation enforcement companies allegedly took such a step as a result of probably enhance within the variety of guests.

On September 10, it turned identified that Alexei Navalny utterly recovered after being taken out of a medical coma on September 7. He turned sick on August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Within the first two days, the Russian was assisted by the docs of the Omsk hospital. Additionally they launched him to a man-made coma. On August 22, the affected person was despatched to a clinic in Berlin.

On September 2, the German authorities introduced that navy toxicologists had discovered traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s physique and referred to as on the Russian authorities to reply to this info. Moscow, in flip, stated that they’re ready for a response to the request of the Prosecutor Common’s Workplace of Russia to the Ministry of Justice of Germany.

Tales with out censorship and bans – within the “Tape of the Backside” in Telegram