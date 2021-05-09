ofSebastian Oppenheimer shut down

With its wild driving style, a Porsche Cayenne called the Marburg police onto the scene. When the officers arrived, they were amazed at how old the supposed driver was.

Marburg – In Marburg, a white Porsche Cayenne attracted attention due to its brutal driving behavior. The maneuvers of the high-horsepower car were so wild that several callers reported their observations to the police. According to the statements, the Porsche was traveling at extreme speed and undertook high-risk overtaking maneuvers despite oncoming traffic. On top of that: The SUV from Zuffenhausen also made daring drifts in blind spots on the rain-soaked exhibition site, as reported by 24auto.de. So the police went looking for the would-be racing driver.

Finally, the officers managed to locate the vehicle they were looking for. When they found the white Porsche Cayenne, it was in a parking lot. The biggest surprise, however, was the age of the person sitting in the driver’s seat. There was a 16-year-old behind the wheel! However, he denied that he had driven the Porsche. The police naturally suspect the youngster. Therefore, the officers are now looking for witnesses to the incident. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.