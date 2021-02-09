Sergio Berni’s decision to sanction more than 400 policemen for their intervention in last year’s protests failed to deactivate a new proposal from sectors of the Buenos Aires Police. At one point, it had a reverse effect: motivated and anticipated new claimsNow because of the labor consequences for those agents who were left unaffected by the force and with the perception of 50% of their salaries.

The organizers of the claim scheduled for Thursday assure that Only agents who are on their day off will intervene. They would not be armed and would not use official equipment or vehicles. Last September there were caravans of patrol cars that crossed the center of the cities of the Conurbano.

The concentrations will be accompanied with relatives- would be in the Atlantic Coast (where they are in full summer operation), with aftershocks in various parts of the Province. The meeting places indicated in the call are Mar del Plata, Pinamar, Ituzaingó, Almirante Brown, Morón, Merlo, Quilmes, San Miguel, Azul, Malvinas Argentinas, Pilar and José C. Paz. Also in Avellaneda, Lomas de Zamora and Tres de Febrero.

This Tuesday the first reactions to the measure of the Ministry of Security, known two days before the new “autoconvocatoria” to request salary and labor improvements. In Necochea there was a gathering of relatives and some police mobiles gathered in front of the Patrol Command, on Route 86. It is that in that city 41 agents were separated from their positions due to the investigation carried out by Internal Affairs, on the rebellion of September 2020.

“They want to disaffect these troops when, last year, in the petition signed and sealed it was clear that no disciplinary sanction would be taken against staff. This complicates everything. The situation changes ”, explained the retired commissioner Hugo Lima in a news portal of that seaside city.

The government dismisses that argument. “In no way was that commitment assumed. It is illegal to negotiate with someone who commits a crime”, They explained near Berni’s office. The sanction applies to officers and non-commissioned officers who participated in the picket in front of the presidential residence in Olivos; in the mobilization in front of Bridge 12, in the district of La Matanza and in other dependencies of the Conurbano and the interior.

A week ago, the call to make another request to the authorities began to spread through the networks. It is supported by requests for salary increases and job improvements.

The movement is not organically driven. And it is crossed by different “sides” that operate between the officers and the retired of the largest armed civilian force in the country, with almost 100,000 active men.

This lack of organicity pushes informality in a call to protest. There’s a Police “union” (Sipoba) that for more than two decades has been seeking justice to endorse its role as representative of the workers. So far it was unsuccessful.

There is also a Facebook page “Police claiming”, which has 54 thousand followers, was the mainstay of the revolt five months ago and now the call for February 11 is still standing. There is also a “Police defense”, that operates from the networks and that in this case does not endorse the claim request. The person who appears as the leader of that entity, Luis Tonil, said that “we never called this march.”

The trigger and the most widespread demand in all factions is for salary. With the December improvement, a Police officer receives $ 46,760; a sergeant $ 50,621; a second lieutenant $ 54,962; an assistant officer $ 50,769 and a deputy inspector $ 55,488. “All are below the poverty line that exceeded $ 56,000 in January 2021”They say in the petition that it is on Facebook.

They also argue that the increase for all of 2020 was 28% for the pocket of the uniformed. Away from inflation that was above 36% and separated from the assets of the members of federal forces, always a reference to the Buenos Aires.

They also ask for changes in the schedule to “avoid stressful situations and work overload.” They also require training and delivery of the appropriate equipment to be in service.

Berni’s management is under pressure on several fronts. On Monday there was a “siren and alarm” in various points of La Plata, in a neighborhood claim against insecurity. On Sunday they assassinated a militant lawyer from La Cámpora in an alleged assault attempt. And yesterday this Tuesday he had to travel to Rojas, after being populated by the femicide of the young Ursula Bahillo (18).

The minister attributed “political intentionality” to the police movement and associated it with sectors of the opposition. “The argument is that it would have bases in” districts such as Pinamar and Mar del Plata “governed by Together for Change. Governor Axel Kicillof for now did not pronounce on the conflict in the force.

La Plata (Correspondent).