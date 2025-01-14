Dozens of his party members and hundreds of people are trying to prevent agents from accessing the residence; Security forces have warned that people who obstruct the process could be arrested

01/14/2025



Updated at 10:49 p.m.





The South Korean authorities investigating the ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol were deployed this Tuesday for the second time at his official residence in the capital, Seoul, to attempt to execute the arrest warrant against him after declaring martial law at the beginning of December.

The Office for Corruption of Senior Officials (CIO) has mobilized almost 1,000 troops within the framework of a major security operation around his residence. Yoon’s lawyer has stated that these actions are “illegal”, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Security forces have warned that people who hinder the process could be arrested. Dozens of members of his political party, the People’s Power Party (PPP), and hundreds of people have formed barricades to prevent agents from accessing the residence.

The first attempt to execute the arrest warrant against Yoon failed on January 3 after the dismissed president's security team prevented agents from entering the house in the midst of major riots unleashed by his followers.









Yoon is under court order after refusing up to three times to appear against accusations of insurrection within the framework of the failed martial law that was declared on December 3 and that unleashed a political storm in the Asian country.