Saratov police opened a criminal case over a prostitute who did not come to the client. Reported by RIA News…

It is explained that the 22-year-old man, who was resting in the sauna, ordered intimate services and paid by transfer the requested amount of 16 thousand rubles, but he did not receive the “service”. After the victim realized that he was deceived, he went to the police.

The case was initiated under the article “Fraud using electronic means of payment”. The maximum sentence is three years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that law enforcement officers detained a resident of Stavropol who, imitating a woman’s voice on the phone, pretended to be a prostitute Angela and asked clients to transfer an advance payment for their services. Having received the money, the fraudster disappeared.

On December 11, in the Primorsky District of St. Petersburg, two prostitutes beat a client who refused to pay after learning that they were transgender. The Russian rented an apartment for a day on Parashutnaya Street and invited two prostitutes. When the girls admitted that they were transgender the next morning, the Russian refused to pay, calling the sex workers men. After that, the disgruntled client was beaten and put out on the street.