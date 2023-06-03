David Morales, owner of the Spanish security company that spied on Julian Assange during his long stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, filed his work for the CIA on his laptop and named it with the initials of the US intelligence agency, according to a new analysis of his device, an Apple MacBook, to which EL PAÍS has had access. The initials of the CIA appear several times on an external hard drive of the Western Digital brand in which the ex-soldier kept the projects and operations in which his company UC Global, SL participated.

In addition to the already known suspicions and evidence that the former Spanish soldier spied on the meetings of the Wikileaks founder with his lawyers and sent them to US intelligence, his own personal files are now added, unknown to the judicial investigation, and stored in folders in which Terms such as: operations, CIA, embassy or videos were used, among others.

The appearance of this new evidence has been a surprise in the case being followed in the National Court against Morales, since none of these computer records appeared in the initial copy made by the police of the material seized from the ex-military when he was arrested in September 2019. A material that the agents uploaded to the judicial cloud so that the parties involved in the case could consult it. The arrest and indictment of Morales took place weeks after an investigation by this newspaper revealed the videos and audios that UC Global employees had recorded while the Australian was preparing his defense with his lawyers.

The discovery of these new clues about the CIA’s spying on the cyberactivist, who remains imprisoned in a London jail, has not been accidental. Assange’s lawyers found failures in downloading the records uploaded to the cloud and managed to get Judge Santiago Pedraz, investigator of the case, to authorize David Morales to make a second copy of the material seized by the agents. A dump with a complete image of the system that the police had not made. Now, a report by Assange’s experts credits the appearance of “a very relevant volume of material, which was not included in the original copy.” [de la policía]”. “Multiple evidence” describes forensic analysis. In this second dump, the mentioned folders have appeared and in which the owner of UC Global used the acronym of the CIA.

hidden microphones

The difference in size or volume of the two copies, the one dumped by the computer police, flash drives and Morales’ electronic devices, and that obtained by Assange’s defense, represents 254.5 GB: 551.61 files and 973 email files. Among these new files, a folder called “Operations&Projects” (Operations and Projects) was saved with directories organized by geographical areas, in which files on the region or country and the services to be developed are detailed.

In the area corresponding to North America, within the USA directory, there is a file called CIA. Inside, in a folder called Videos, images of the recordings that the hidden cameras and microphones of UC Global, installed in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, recorded from the meetings of the Wikileaks founder were stored. Each recording is dated and titled: “Pamela Anderson”, which contains the meetings with the actress, a friend of Assange; “Guest”, the name Morales employees used to refer to the Australian; “Ladies toilet”, a place where he held meetings with his lawyers for fear of being spied on; “Fidel”, Ecuadorian consul who tried to get Assange out with a diplomatic passport.

The video files were transferred to a commercial format and renamed with references to their contents in order to make them visible and accessible to the final consumer. In this case, and according to what appears on Morales’ own computer, that consumer was the CIA. The new evidence seized from the ex-military coincides with the material delivered to the judge by a former UC Global worker to whom the magistrate granted the status of protected witness.

Until now, the suspicions that the owner of UC Gobal sent the material obtained during the espionage at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to the CIA were based on the evidence provided by EL PAÍS and on the statements of several former employees of the security company. . Also, in the emails from Morales in which he claimed to work for “the American client”, to have “passed over to the dark side”, or to collaborate with “American intelligence”. “Those who control are the friends of the USA”, he wrote to his trusted employees. The data provided by Morales to the CIA aborted the plan to remove Assange from the embassy at Christmas 2017, as revealed by this newspaper. The United States has requested her extradition and the United Kingdom has granted it. The case is pending several judicial appeals.

“Very relevant” folders without copying

The report by Assange’s experts, Manuel Huerta and José Manuel Martínez, highlights that “very relevant” folders for the investigation were not copied in the police dump, such as desktop by representing the desktop where the user can store numerous files and folders. The expert analysis highlights the appearance of “deleted folders with information”, among which are several with the name “hotel”, the name with which Morales baptized the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Assange took refuge and where he was spied on. “There is an abysmal loss of files and folders,” conclude the experts.

Aitor Martínez, Assange’s lawyer, highlighted in a letter addressed to the judge “the enormous disparity” between the evidence that appears in the original copy made by the police and the dump that the experts appointed by the cyberactivist have just obtained from the same material. “To this is added the inactivity of the active police unit, which until now has not submitted any official letter or report on the initial copies, which, as we now know, were biased and did not reflect the reality of the material of interest to this cause” , criticizes the lawyer, who has requested a six-month extension in the investigation of the case. Following these criticisms, the police have just submitted a report to the judge in which they establish the coincidences between the computer material delivered by a protected witness and that found on the cyberactivist’s computer.

Former Marine David Morales is on provisional release and is being investigated for crimes against privacy, violation of the confidentiality of attorney-client communications, misappropriation and money laundering.

