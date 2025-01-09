The police officers who investigated Nacho Cano for alleged crimes against workers and immigrants have ratified their report, stating that the musical scholarship holders Malinche They had an employment relationship with the companyand have denied that they were pressured to act against the music producer.

The statement of the instructor and the secretary of the police report has taken place in a tense atmosphere in which the judge has considered several questions from Nacho Cano’s lawyers to be impertinent, who have denounced that the magistrate continues “curtailed right of defense” and they have reiterated that the Police report is “null and void from the moment it was prepared on the night of the illegal and disproportionate arrest” of the producer.

It has been about both first witness statements before the magistrate, which will be followed tomorrow Thursday by one of the Mexican scholarship recipients of the musical Malinchewhose testimony the judge has accepted taking advantage of the fact that the young woman is in Madrid, legal sources have announced to EFE.

The legal representative of the Arte Que Alimenta Foundation, the administrator of the hotel where the scholarship recipients of the musical Malinche stayed, and the counselor and administrator of the Jana Producciones school will also testify on Thursday.

This Wednesday, the two police officers ratified the report in which they maintained that Nacho Cano and three directors of Malinche could have incurred crime by allowing Mexican scholarship holders to enter as tourists and forcing them to work under certain conditions that one of the interns denounced, giving rise to the police investigation and then the judicial investigation. Both have denied pressure to act against the music producer, according to sources present in the statement.

Lesly’s lawyer praises the police investigation

For the lawyer Alfredo Arrién, who represents the complainant, Lesly Guadalupe O., the agents have provided details of a “very thorough” investigation over six months, in which statements were taken from all those potentially affected and follow-ups were carried out on social networks.

“He was forceful, he said there was an employment relationship,” said this lawyer regarding the statement of the instructor of the report, specifying that “being an intern is a relationship similar to an employment relationship and therefore generates labor conditions and rights“which according to the investigation did not occur.





He highlighted that the agents have confirmed that “the days were endless, from 7 in the morning until 12 at night, many days” and there were “labor exploitation”in addition to a possible crime due to how they entered Spain.

He has also stressed that the statement has been “very tense” because “almost all of the questions from Nacho Cano’s defense have not been accepted because they were asked in a very aggressive manner towards the agents”, even with some “terrible threat and coercion.”

“They curtail our right to defense”

For their part, Nacho Cano’s lawyers, Jose Luis González and Elena Fernández, have maintained that the judge’s attitude is “unprecedented”, since their right to defense is being “constantly curtailed”, considering many of her questions impertinent. those who only want to demonstrate that the police report is “riddled with irregularities.”

González has insisted that the Mexican dancers were “interns in training who carried out non-work practices adjusted to the exactly established times”, and they arrived in Spain “with electricity and stenographers”, but the Police believed the complainant and carried out “irregular monitoring” for six months.

“In short, this is nonsense, we are going to close it, we are going to get the case dismissed. Only We trust in higher authorities, in the Provincial Court, and when we close this procedure we are going to go to the end against everyone, each and every one of those who have participated in this unjustified attack, because there is not a single indication of crime or irregularity in this procedure.” , has concluded.