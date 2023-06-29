Former judge Manuel Penalva (centre) and former prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán (right), upon their arrival at a trial against those investigated in the ‘Cursach case’, on June 22 in Palma. Isaac Buj (Europa Press)

The agents of the laundering group of the National Police of the Balearic Islands who investigated the Cursach case and that these days they are being tried, together with the judge and the prosecutor of the case, for alleged irregularities in the judicial investigation against the businessman Bartolomé Cursach, they have defended that their superiors in the police leadership were aware of the actions that were carried out during the development of the case and that there were “clear indications” that pointed to the commission of crimes by the main investigated. All the defendants, including Cursach, were acquitted after all charges were dropped and the prosecution is now demanding more than 500 years in prison for the judge, the prosecutor and the four policemen who investigated him for alleged crimes of revealing secrets, illegal detention, obstruction to justice and judicial prevarication. “All the information was available to everyone, including police commanders,” said the former deputy inspector for laundering of the National Police, Miguel Ángel Blanco.

The trial continues these days with the statements of the defendants. After the appearances of the former judge Manuel Penalva and the former anti-corruption prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán, these days it is the turn of the four agents of the laundering group of the National Police of the Balearic Islands, who investigated the case at the hands of judicial officials. The agents have coincided in stating that their superiors were aware of the arrests that were made and the proceedings that were carried out and were never questioned. For more than an hour, Sub-Inspector Blanco has been listing the indications of irregularities that led to the arrest of thirteen people in the so-called ORA case, a separate piece of the Cursach case which investigated the alleged rigging in the tender for the concession of the regulated parking service in Palma. Blanco has insisted that there were “clear indications” and that “he was not stopping like crazy” as some of the accusations have implied, he said.

“The arrests were assessed by us and by step 2, which was made up of the prosecutor Juan Carrau, who was aware of everything because the report and the statement were sent to him. Three police superiors also had it, because as my colleagues said, this cannot be done without authorization from these three commanders. Blanco has stressed that, at that time, the investigators had indications of the irregularities, which is what is requested at this stage of the process, unlike, he said, what the accusations now demand “that they require us to do in the first police initial phase little less than a conviction.” Blanco, who broke down at one point during his appearance, acknowledged that perhaps “it could have been done better.” “In a hundred lives I would do the same, with what I had, in a hundred lives I would do the same, despite being 111 years old,” he said, looking at the prosecutor Tomás Herranz.

The inspector of the laundering group of the National Police of the Balearic Islands, José Luis García Reguera, has also stated that he has agreed that his superiors “supervised, knew and consented” to the proceedings that were carried out. The sub-inspector has indicated that his bosses in the police on the islands were aware of the arrests that were made, many of which have been questioned by the prosecution and private prosecutions. The sub-inspector has detailed that every day in the Headquarters they communicate their activities to the head of the Judicial Police brigade. “The brigade chief was aware during the investigation, more or less, in general terms, of how he was doing. I think he had a meeting with Judge Penalva. He was informed in advance when there were going to be arrests and drafts were given to him ”. Regarding these arrests, which the private accusations question because they consider that they were unnecessary in some cases and the result of pressure in others, the sub-inspector has indicated that they were carried out “the same as all” and that there was nothing different in this case. He began to realize that something was not right when one of the reports that he had prepared on the Cursach group remained stopped at the Treasury for months and the official had not received orders about that investigation despite the fact that his collaboration had been requested. “That was when I realized that they had found a scapegoat and that it was me,” he assured.

Inspector Blanca Ruiz, who was also part of the money laundering group, has spoken about the confiscation of her mobile phone, in which several WhatsApp groups were found that the prosecution has used as the main evidence for the charge. Two agents showed up at her office in Madrid to tell her that she was in custody and that she had to hand over her mobile phone. “I never saw the phone again” she said, stressing that she did not get into any sealed envelope. When she told the agents that she wanted to testify, she said that they had to call the Balearic Islands Headquarters to ask them some questions, since they had nothing prepared. Regarding the arrests, the inspector insisted that they were made “with the knowledge of the commanders” since the information was provided to them before carrying them out. “The treatment of detainees has been very correct.” In the next few days, the trial faces the testimonial phase, with the declaration in the first place of the two inspectors of the National Police of the Balearic Islands who have directed the investigation against their former colleagues.

