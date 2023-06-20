Phuket police warn of thieves trying to poison tourists on beaches

Police on the Thai island of Phuket have warned tourists against thieves trying to poison beachgoers. About it writes The Phuket News.

Police in the popular resort country have warned tourists to beware of people offering them marijuana as they risk being robbed by poison thieves. According to the publication, a similar incident occurred on June 16 at Freedom Beach.

Two friendly young men approached the vacationers from the city of Chiang Mai – one looked like a blind man, and the second carried a bag of ice cream – and said that they wanted to smoke together. The tourists agreed to a generous offer, after which one of them began to have a strong heart pounding, and then he began to lose consciousness.

An indifferent visitor to the beach, who happened to be nearby, came to the aid of the travelers. He called an ambulance and made sure that the men’s valuables remained intact. Later, the victim admitted that he agreed to smoke marijuana, as he was afraid that new friends would tease him if he refused.

Previously, Russian tourists vacationing in resorts in Thailand were faced with unexplained “uncontrollable diarrhea”, due to which they cannot leave their homes. Doctors suggested that norovirus, which has the same symptoms, could be the cause. However, later the country’s authorities announced the threat of an epidemic of tropical dengue fever in Phuket.