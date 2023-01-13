“Gaona resigns now.” With that message on the shirts, the local police officers protested yesterday in the plenary session as one more chapter of the conflict that for a year and a half they have maintained with the Councilor for Security, Ángela Gaona, around the non-payment of overtime by the agents. Both parties agree that the police are still owed more than 70,000 euros for overtime worked during the year 2021.

The problem is that “they cannot be paid, unless a judge says so, because they exceeded 10% of the salary mass,” explains the mayor. Gaona justifies that the agents were allowed to work more hours than those allowed by law because “they did them from October to December 2021, when I was on maternity leave, although I assume the actions of my colleagues.”

The conflict with the Police has resulted in a lower presence of agents on the streets, as the councilor acknowledges, although she affirms that “after the summer it has improved and there are a minimum of two patrols.”

The representative of the UGT union, Óscar Aparicio, however, assures that “there are colleagues who have worked 32 hours in a row and have doubled shifts for three and four days, which cannot be efficient when it comes to working.” He affirms that “now there are agents who are working overtime again because they need it, but until now there have been nights with only one agent on the street and the barracks closed due to lack of personnel.”

The union representative affirms that “we have problems, such as homicide attempts, stabbings, fights at the doors of bars, large bottles, which could have been avoided with more police presence.”

new retirements



Aparicio recalls that “this year three or four more are retiring, in addition to the 6 recent retirements, plus long-term leave due to cancer, lupus or paternity leave, and all in a workforce that has not been renewed for 15 years.” Regarding the 6 positions that the City Council claims to have convened this year, Aparicio assures that “it will take almost a year to be incorporated.”

For her part, the councilor affirms that the City Council has bought “four police cars, three motorcycles, a drone, sound level meters, breathalyzers, computers and ‘tablets'”. The union representative, however, replies that the cars already have many kilometers and numerous breakdowns. «It is not true that they invest in material. We haven’t even been given a pair of pants for three years, and the polo shirts have already worn the screen printing. Aparicio denounces that “as revenge for the protests, they systematically deny us permits and prohibit us from changing shifts between colleagues to favor family reconciliation.” Some police officers have gone to court to claim payment for the extra hours performed.

The claim of the agents was present yesterday during the entire plenary session, which consumed most of the time in the debate on two national motions presented by the PP: on the rejection of the review of the crime of sedition and on the petition that the Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom be modified.