Agents from the Ciudad Lineal police station in Madrid located a body this Friday afternoon near the M-30 funeral home and suspect that it could be the body of Alfredo CM, the alleged murderer of the caretaker of his property, Esteban, who is missing. unknown since he committed the crime almost three days ago. Now, an autopsy will be performed at the Forensic Anatomical Institute to determine the cause of death, apparently a suicide, and to confirm if he is the perpetrator of the crime in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood, in the Ciudad Lineal district. Specifically, the body was near a bridge on Badajoz Avenue, in the San Pascual neighborhood of this same district, just six minutes by car, 20 minutes on foot, from the scene of the homicide.

More information

The suspect in the murder is a large man between 55 and 60 years old, whom neighbors describe as tall, very large, with gray hair and a thick beard. They also call him “conflictive” and “violent,” although he has no criminal record. He wears “biker” clothing, says one owner, and “talks little or nothing.” “He has violent ways, he intimidates,” says another. “A strange attitude,” notes a third.

The crime occurred on Tuesday, October 10, around six in the afternoon, when the video surveillance cameras of the property, where both the doorman and the neighbor lived, number 366 Alcalá Street, recorded how the doorman left from the reception to climb some stairs that lead to three homes. Esteban, 68 years old, a native of Zamora who had been working at the property for decades, never came back down and his family became desperate when he did not arrive at his house at eight o’clock, at the end of his workday.

The cameras also record the exit of the building shortly after his alleged attacker with a black and not very large bag, who has been wanted since then. Before leaving the building, he warmly greets a neighbor. This is Alfredo CM, the neighbor of the first C, a man who has resided in the block all his life. The alleged murderer left the door to his apartment, where he lived alone, locked. All eyes were focused on that house, where the agents thought the doorman’s body could be. The police called all the houses on the block to rule out that he was in any of them.

Until Thursday, at three in the morning, the body was not found, which took a while for the court order to arrive. Two firefighters entered the suspicious house through the window and found Esteban with a fatal stab wound to the neck. The house was messy, dirty and smelled bad, some witnesses explain. There had been no electricity or water for weeks because his owner, burdened by debt and who had always lived off his parents’ income, had stopped paying for supplies.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The hypothesis used by investigators is that the attacker made the janitor enter his house with some excuse, surely related to a financial issue, and that he attacked him inside with a kitchen knife. Family sources assure that the owner of the house where the victim was found had asked the janitor for money several times or had insisted that he buy things for him, something to which Esteban had always responded no.

The family of the alleged murderer, who was an only child, was known in the area, because they ran a store on the corner of the street, which disappeared long ago, and a jewelry store in the El Carmen neighborhood, one metro stop away. They had at least three floors: the one at Alcalá 366, another on the parallel street (Emilio Fraile, 14) and a third a little further away.

The father and mother lived in the apartment on Alcalá Street and Emilio Fraile’s apartment was given to the son. According to his neighbors, “Alfredo spent a lot on drinking and gambling.” The family ended up selling Emilio Fraile’s car and apartment, so Alfredo had to return to the house in Alcalá, where he continued to splurge. Once his parents died, the man was left in the apartment, the debts accumulated and his inheritance disappeared. His supplies were cut off and he owed more and more money, not just to the community. Several neighbors, also Esteban’s relatives, report that on more than one occasion “two thugs” showed up at the building, asking for Alfredo and saying that he had to pay them. For this reason, they remember, the alleged attacker was “obsessed” with selling his belongings.

As EL PAÍS published this Friday, a neighbor who has a 24-hour video surveillance device recorded Alfredo around ten thirty in the morning last Friday, September 29, 12 days before the homicide, when he knocked on her door to Ask him for some food and milk. “A bun or some money,” she is heard saying in the images to the woman, who patiently attends to her.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.