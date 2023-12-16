The National Police transfers a detainee for jihadism, in an archive image from 2021. NATIONAL POLICE (Europa Press)

The National Police has led an international anti-jihadist operation that has resulted in 13 arrests. Six of the suspects have been arrested in Spain: five of them, this week, in the second phase of a complex deployment carried out in the provinces of Valencia (where two people have been captured), Cáceres, Alicante and Gipuzkoa. Those arrested are accused of belonging to and collaborating with the terrorist organization Daesh. Four of them were imprisoned this Friday by court order. This is the second part of the so-called Operation Miya, which has been developed over two and a half years. It was started by agents of the General Information Commissariat (CGI) of the National Police in 2021 and has had the collaboration of intelligence and security services from 12 countries.

In the first phase, and after a year and a half of investigation, the Spanish Police detected that a person of Maghreb origin, residing in Spain, was in contact with a jihadist who had entered Europe through the so-called Balkan route. The objective of that radical was to reach France to commit an attack on behalf of Daesh, and the person under investigation in Spain offered his collaboration. The investigators located in Switzerland the man who intended to attack in France, so they immediately transmitted the information to their colleagues in the Swiss police. Given the risk posed by the planning of this attack, a joint operation was organized in Switzerland and Spain that resulted in the simultaneous arrest in March 2022 of both radicals. Subsequently, and in that first phase of the operation, there were six other arrests in Europe and the Maghreb, bringing the total number of detainees to eight. The detainee in our country was sentenced for terrorism crimes to two years in prison, and was released in mid-2023.

After that first part, CGI analysts discovered that the two detainees were part of an international network of support for Daesh that was established on three continents. Thus began a joint macro-operation with the security and intelligence services of 12 countries in Europe, the Middle East and the Maghreb. In it, the agents have seized more than 200,000 euros in cryptocurrencies and have exposed a jihadist network supporting Daesh with branches in Afghanistan, the Middle East, the Sahel, the Maghreb and Europe. Its members were allegedly dedicated to obtaining funds from the commission of crimes in Europe to finance their terrorist activities. They moved large amounts of money through international shipments and cryptocurrencies, recording the seizure of cryptocurrencies worth almost 200,000 euros.

Some members of the network tried to indoctrinate new followers in the jihadist creed and support them in the event that they showed their desire to carry out terrorist attacks, according to a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, which assures that this network would have helped in the planning of at least two attacks that were finally neutralized by the action of the security services.

The investigation in Spain has now concluded with the arrest of five people. One of those investigated in our country had suffered strong radicalization in recent months, showing in recent weeks a desire to carry out an attack. This circumstance precipitated police action. During the search of his home, handgun ammunition and an ax were found. Several manuals for making explosives, manuals for indoctrination of minors and jihadist propaganda have also been seized from the rest of the detainees.

This operation has meant the dismantling of part of the infrastructure and support channels of Daesh established in Europe, the Middle East and the Maghreb, as well as supporting new followers in their jihadist desires. At the same time, it has demonstrated the importance of the collaboration of the police of the different countries involved, including the Moroccan Direction Générale de la Surveillance du Territoire (DGST), the Algerian Direction Générale de la Sécurité Intérieure (DGSI), the Direction Générale of the Mauritanian Sûreté Nationale (DGSN), the North American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Swiss FEDPOL and EUROPOL. In our country, the CGI has had the collaboration of its Provincial Information Brigades of Valencia, Alicante, Cáceres and San Sebastián, as well as the National Intelligence Center (CNI). The investigation has been coordinated by the Central Court of Instruction number 6 and the Prosecutor's Office of the National Court.

The General Information Commissariat has carried out 22 operations so far this year in which 54 suspected jihadists have been arrested, 36 of them in nine operations carried out in the last two months.

