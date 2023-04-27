An image of the program ‘Sálvame’, produced by La Fábrica de la Tele for Mediaset.

The National Police has addressed the court to inquire about the evolution of the instruction of Operation Deluxe, which dots the heart program Save me for the leak of a multitude of confidential information about celebrities. The Disciplinary Regime Unit of the Corps sent a letter to magistrate Marcelino Sexmero last December to ask what state the investigations promoted by the Police Internal Affairs Unit are, since in 2018 (when the judicial process began) He left the disciplinary file open to the three agents allegedly involved on hold, pending a final sentence. However, to this day, after six years of investigation, the case is stalled before even considering the possibility of holding a trial, due to the battery of appeals that have been presented by dozens of those affected and that must be resolved by the Provincial Court of Madrid.

In April 2017, Internal Affairs activated an investigation on suspicion that an agent was leaking sensitive information about celebrities —such as police records or license plate numbers— to Save me, from Telecinco (Mediaset). The inquiries led to Ángel Fernández Hita, a policeman from the Mobile Brigade of the Madrid Citizen Security Police Station, who had forged a friendship with the paparazi Gustavo González, a collaborator of the program. The case was prosecuted in April 2018, and the instructor accused Hita of providing this confidential information to the journalist, as well as tangentially to two other Corps officials: a colleague who maintains that Hita sometimes used his computer and another who had called the main suspect to ask him for data.

By then, the Police had already opened a disciplinary file for the three. But this, once the legal case has started, cannot be resolved until the procedure in court is over, either with a final guilty verdict, with an acquittal or with the filing of the charges. For this reason, the Disciplinary Regime Unit keeps these internal proceedings on hold and, last December, went to the court to ask magistrate Sexmero how the matter was. “It is requested that you kindly report whether, currently, criminal proceedings are being pursued against said officials and the crimes they are charged with. And, if the previous answer is affirmative, the procedural situation of the same, as well as remission of the literal testimony of the final sentence with an indication of its finality, issued or that will be issued in due course”, explains the inspector in charge of the file, according to the communication to which EL PAÍS had access.

In the center, the journalist Gustavo González; and to the right, the policeman Ángel Fernández Hita, in an image of the police summary.

The problem in this case lies in the fact that, six years after the start of the Internal Affairs investigations, the investigation is stuck, despite the fact that the judge has declared it practically closed for almost a year. In the spring of 2022, when the magistrate was preparing to issue the order where he must propose who to sit on the bench, the investigation came to light and details of the summary began to be published, which until then had gone unnoticed. In turn, the Police had been ordered to search for those affected by the leaks (more than 180, according to a report) and offer to appear in person. This caused a flood of those affected, which resulted in the presentation of numerous writings and appeals, which the Provincial Court of Madrid is resolving little by little.

In addition to the police officers, the court has accused the paparazi Gustavo González, those responsible for Save me, some of its workers and its production company (La Fábrica de la Tele) as a legal entity. The magistrate has already ruled out the crime of bribery —at first, the Police believed that Hita was being rewarded in exchange for the confidential information, but legal sources detail that no evidence has been put on the table that points in that direction—, and now he must decide who he sits on the bench for revealing secrets. The defense of the program maintains that it is protected by the right to freedom of information and that the policeman was only a source.

Dozens of celebrities affected According to a list to which EL PAÍS has had access, more than thirty possible affected people have already appeared at the deluxe case. Among them, many celebrities, such as singers Omar Montes and Isabel Pantoja; the presenter Mariló Montero; comedian Ángel Garó; the former mayor of Marbella Julián Muñoz and his ex-wife Mayte Zaldívar; former reality show contestant Big Brother Aida Nízar; businessman José Antonio Matamoros, Matamoros Reserve, habitual of the tabloids; and a daughter of the soccer player, now deceased, Alfredo Di Stéfano.