The announcement of the positive by EPO of the Italian cyclist of the Vini-Zabù Matteo De Bonis has rekindled the ghosts of doping in the peloton and it has caused the Italian police to put the team in the spotlight before the possibility of new cases appearing.

As reported by the Corriere della Sera, this Wednesday up to 25 registrations have been made to people linked to the team although they focused on tThree people in particular who are being investigated as suspects: Matteo De Bonis himself, team manager Angelo Citracca and sports director Luca Scinto. The team’s headquarters, located in the Pistoia region, was also searched, although no arrests were made.

This medium indicates that Investigators believe that Citracca and Scinto would have favored De Bonis using doping substances and suspect that other cyclists have also used them. De Bonis’s EPO positive is a hard blow for the team after Matteo Spreafico’s positive for Ostarine last October in the middle of the Giro d’Italia, which could leave Vini-Zabù without competing in the 2021 Giro.

The Vini-Zabù suspends De Bonis

This same Wednesday the Vini-Zabú announced the suspension of De Bonis after knowing your positive and, through a statement, The cyclist reportedly provided the police with information on the positive, his contacts and the way in which the doping substance was used.