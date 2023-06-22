The door of the house was open. There was a suspicious trace of blood inside the house and, this Wednesday night, Francisco did not respond to calls from the neighbors. The National Police is investigating the appearance of the lifeless body of a Yecla resident who showed signs of having died violently.

The victim was called Francisco BA, an octogenarian man, whose body appeared inside his house located on Algeciras street, at number 46. It was 10:30 p.m. and the residents of this upper part of the urban area of ​​Yecla were They were surprised to find that the door of the house was open for a good part of the day. Night was coming and the door was still closed.

Despite the repeated calls from the street to come out and close the door, the neighbor did not respond, so one of the residents in the area decided to enter the house, where he found a trace of blood. which led him to the body of Francisco, which lay on the ground.

Immediately, agents from the Local Police and the National Police went to the house, where they verified that this Yecla resident was lifeless. According to police sources, there was evidence of a violent death, pointing to robbery as the first hypothesis of this probable homicide.

After the arrival of the judge, the body was transferred to the forensic anatomical, where an autopsy was performed. Meanwhile, this Thursday morning, agents of the Judicial and Scientific Police carried out the corresponding inspection at the victim’s home to search for evidence and indications that could help to clarify this crime.

The residents of this part of Yecla, an area of ​​modest single-family homes, explain that Francisco lived alone. He was a person who had no known problems with anyone, he liked to walk and did not associate too much with the neighborhood.

This Thursday the inhabitants of this area of ​​Yecla wondered what could have happened inside the house where Francisco lived to have such a tragic ending. The mortal remains of the man are already in the funeral home and this Friday he will be buried in Yecla.

While the police investigate the facts, the judge has decreed the judicial secrecy of the proceedings.