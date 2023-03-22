Image of José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias ‘El Chueco’, released by the Sedena in 2022. SEDENA

The Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office investigates the possible death of José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias the crooked, the plaza boss of the Gente Nueva criminal group, the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel in the Sierra Tarahumara, in the State of Chihuahua. El Chueco is the main suspect for the murder of the Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales (78 years old) and Joaquín Mora (80) last summer, in addition to the murder of a tourist guide from the area who was taking refuge with the parish priests, Pedro Palma (60), and another man, Paul Osvaldo. Four lives in 24 hours.

The corpse had been dead for 24 hours in the Sinaloan municipality of Choix when someone alerted the police. The authorities are now working to identify the body and confirm whether or not it is the drug lord, for whom the government offered a reward of five million pesos. “It is not yet confirmed, an analysis is being carried out by the National Guard and the Defense Secretariat to be able to inform if it is the criminal who took the lives of the Jesuit priests in Urique, Chihuahua. We will possibly report today when we already have more elements. It seems that it was an execution,” said the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this Wednesday at his daily press conference.

Information in development.

