Several families from Almendralejo have reported that their underage daughters have been victims of photographic montages in which they are seen naked. The images of the girls would have been doctored through Artificial Intelligence so that the minors appear without clothes.

The National Police confirms that, for the moment, “at least seven complaints” have been filed. The events are being investigated as an alleged crime against the right to privacy by the agents of the Almendralejo Judicial Police Group.

One of the first people to raise the alarm through their social networks was precisely one of the affected mothers. This is the Extremaduran gynecologist and disseminator Miriam Al Adid. The expert in gynecology and sexuality has warned of what happened in a message uploaded to Instagram, a platform where more than 123,000 users follow her. «This video goes to the authors of this atrocity. You are not aware of the damage you have done to all the girls. You are not aware, furthermore, of the crime you have committed.

The gynecologist explains that there have already been several mothers who have reported the events, to which she herself will join, as she anticipates, after her daughter told her that she had also been a victim of this dissemination. Several people “have already begun to give statements and this is not going to stay like this. “If you have uploaded something to any platform, you can now delete it,” she says.

The parents of the affected minors fear that the images of their daughters modified with Artificial Intelligence may have ended up on pages such as Onlyfans (where pornography is spread in exchange for money or child pornography platforms. “This is a very very serious crime. If you can reverse it, the sooner you do it, the better.

In addition, Al Adid warns people who are contributing to the dissemination of these images of underage girls through different messaging networks. «Whoever shares something like this, should know that it is also considered a crime. If you get any image, you go to the Police.

The reporter asks the victims not to be “afraid to report such acts, tell your mothers.”