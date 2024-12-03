The agents found the lifeless body of the newborn around 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday afternoon.

12/03/2024



Updated at 11:37 p.m.





The National Police is investigating the discovery of the body of a baby in the bed of the Arlanzón River in the Gasset Bridge area of ​​Burgos, as reported in a statement.

The agents found the lifeless body of the newborn around 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday in a place that is a short distance from the center of Burgos and that connects Arlanzón Avenue with Paseo Atapuerca, a very busy place.

Apparently, the newborn had the umbilical cord still attached to the placenta. Police actions are now focused on the search for the child’s mother.

At the moment the investigation remains open and no further information has been released.