The bodies of two men, aged 53 and 47, who died from shotgun fire were found this Thursday in a farmhouse in a rural neighborhood in Irun (Gipuzkoa). Ertzaintza sources have reported that the first investigations point to the possibility that one of the deceased shot the other and then committed suicide. According to EITB, both were in conflict over land and were partners in a caravan parking business, for which they also had disagreements.

The Security Councilor, Josu Erkoreka, has called for prudence and has assured that it is premature to advance more details of this tragic event pending the results of the first investigations. “It cannot be guaranteed one hundred percent that they are cross deaths. The origin of the shot in both cases remains to be confirmed. It could be crusade, or we could be looking at a murder-suicide. All the hypotheses are open ”, he has pointed out in the corridors of the Basque Parliament. Likewise, in the absence of identification, he has indicated that “it seems that they are two people from the environment, from the rural area.” The event occurred in the Irunés neighborhood of Olaberria, a rural area located on the slopes of Peñas de Aia.

Agents of Citizen Protection and the Bizkor Immediate Reaction group have gone to the place, where they have certified the discovery of the two corpses and have verified that both had wounds produced by a firearm. Territorial investigation resources from the Gipuzkoa Ertzaintza have also been mobilized, working to try to clarify the circumstances of this event, the Basque Department of Security has reported.