The chief commissioner of Burgos, Jesús Nogales, has confirmed that the baby found a week ago in Arlanzón River “was born alive”as has been demonstrated by the autopsy performed on the body, so, with these research parameters, it is deduced that it is an infanticide. The chief commissioner of Burgos made these statements when asked by the media after the tribute from the Aranda de Duero City Council to the National Police Corps and the delivery of the 1503 map.

Thus, Nogales has assured that currently “All the details are being studied” of the case and that the neonate “was viable since it was born alive”, with which he stated that “what we have to do is study with the forensic experts what exactly the causes of death were.” For this study there are still “some more complex histological tests than usual”, due to his young age and that he had already been dead for “several days”, so the analytical tests are more “complex” than in a more recent death.

Likewise, Nogales has reiterated that when the Police have all this evidence, will be able to determine “what exactly he died of” and has pointed out that to find out all the circumstances it is essential to know “who the mother is.”

Furthermore, for the investigation, the Police have “several channels”, both in relation to people and with women who could have been pregnant on these dates and who were expected to have given birth at this time, in relation to their medical history. Later it will be verified who of these women has given birth and who has not. Nogales has explained that The mother may not be from Burgosthat she was not in Burgos, or that she had not been to a gynecologist during her pregnancy” and, therefore, accidental death is ruled out.