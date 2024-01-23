The police are investigating the circumstances of the death of an 85-year-old priest, found dead at his home in Valencia this Tuesday. Monica Torres

Agents from the homicide group of the Valencia Judicial Police Brigade are investigating the death of the canon emeritus of the Valencia Cathedral Alfonso López Benito, 85, whose body was found this Tuesday morning at his home, in the center from the city. The man was dressed in his bedroom and showed signs of having died from asphyxiation a few days before, according to sources close to the investigation, although other hypotheses have not been ruled out. The body was rigid. Officially, the police have limited themselves to confirming that they are investigating the death of the religious. The investigations also focus on the possible use of the canon's mobile phone after he had died, although confirmation is pending.

A friend of the priest has raised the alarm. He had not heard from him for days and this Tuesday he approached the building, located on Avellanas Street, very close to the Archbishop's Palace of Valencia, as he told this newspaper. No one answered his calls on the other side of the door of the apartment where the deceased lived alone, on the upper floors of the building, property of the archdiocese.

Upon receiving no response, the priest's friend has notified the building's doorman who has a key to the priest's home. After entering, they both discovered the priest's body and called the police. Visibly affected, the doorman declined to make any further comments to this newspaper, while he responded to the police's requests. Some residents of the building stated early in the afternoon that they had not heard anything strange nor did they know anything about the circumstances of their neighbor's death.

A good part of the building is occupied by religious entities, such as the Diocesan Delegation of Misiones, the Catholic Association of Teachers of Valencia or the Ad Gentes Foundation. It is also the headquarters of other groups and law firms, in addition to having several private homes. The deceased canon emeritus lived in one of them, who used to help people who were going through various problems, according to sources close to the investigation.

The Archbishopric of Valencia has issued a statement in which it explains that it has learned of the death of the canon emeritus of the seo through the National Police and the media. “We regret this sad death and we are at the disposal of the authorities in case the collaboration of the archbishopric could serve to clarify the facts,” states the note, in which it conveys its condolences to the victim's family.

The news of the death emerged shortly before one in the afternoon. Agents from the Provincial Scientific Police Brigade and the judicial team have also traveled to the scene of the events, on Avellanas Street, to remove the body, which has been taken out of the building and loaded into the funeral van after two o'clock.

