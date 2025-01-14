The National Police took a statement this Tuesday morning from Kike SalasSevilla FC player, for allegedly causing him to receive yellow cards in matches in order for people around him to win money with sports bets. A court in Morón de la Frontera (Seville) is investigating the footballer for an alleged crime of fraud.

The youth player has taken a statement on the matter and has appeared at the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city to carry out training, as sources from the Sevilla club inform this newspaper. El Confidencial publishes that the man from Morón has supposedly caused him to be reprimanded so that people around him could make money from it.

In this way, the same digital media reflects that the investigation has been led by the National Police, which has already carried out several investigations related to illegal betting in sports competitions, and at the moment the magnifying glass is placed on several of the matches that were played. at the end of last season in the First Division. At the moment it is not clear which matches could have been the subject of this investigation, but what is clear is that the news comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the entity, divided in terms of shareholders and especially weakened in the sporting aspect, where García Pimienta’s men have been trying to improve the situation in the qualifying table after having signed a 1-1 draw against Valencia at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The red and white club alleges that it was aware of Kike Salas’ statement at noon this Tuesday, and that of course it ensures the presumption of innocence of its last renewed youth squad, when in December of last year the red and white entity signed a new agreement with a new expiration, until June 2029. Likewise, other sources consulted by ABC suggest that the amount received from some of the bets could have a range of 1,000 to 5,000 euros in some cases.









It should be noted at this point that other names linked to football at a continental level have also been involved in investigations of this type. This was the case, for example, of Lucas Paquetá, who was accused by the English federation of having forced up to four yellow cards, thus influencing the betting market. Dozens of the Brazilian’s friends and family would have pocketed an approximate amount of 118,000 euros in his case. Today, Paquetá plays for West Ham at 27 years old, and faces a ten-year ban that could end his football career.