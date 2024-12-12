The Police investigate alleged sexual abuse of a girl by other minors at a school in Granada

The National Police is investigating the complaint filed by the family of a young girl for a possible case of sexual abuse, allegedly by other students at an educational center in the capital of Granada. This has also been confirmed to elDiario.es Andalucía by sources from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Miriam Ruiz Salmerón: “The case of Juana Rivas’s children and mine are examples of how Justice abandons minors”

According to what sources from the National Police, which has taken charge of the investigation, have informed EFE, the reported events occurred in an educational center and both the victim and her attackers are minors, without this body having detailed whether they are under the age of 14 years old, an age that makes them unimpeachable.

The Minors Group of the National Police is in charge of the case which, according to the Granada newspaper Ideal, is limited to a center with students between 3 and 12 years old and was activated when the victim’s mother took her to the emergency room on last October due to “irritation and pain” in the vaginal area.

Although an initial examination did not reveal any injuries, the girl described weeks later what seemed like abuse from other students at school, so the family returned to the emergency room, where the judicial protocol was activated.

Those investigated, transferred from school

The deputy delegate of the Government in Granada, José Antonio Montilla, explained this Wednesday to questions from journalists that the complaint was formalized “a couple of months ago” by the victim’s mother, enrolled in a school in the capital of Granada.

The investigations carried out so far have investigated several minors, all children under 14 years of age and therefore not responsible, with three alleged involved in the events.

Sources from the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office have explained to EFE that the Police informed them of the case, in which they are already acting.

On the other hand, the Junta de Andalucía has reported that the possible aggressors have been changed centers, each of them to a different school, with a file still open until the investigation is completed.