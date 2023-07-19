Screams are heard in the sequence. Two men, in bathing suits, flip-flops, with backpacks and no shirt, walk past the camera with erratic movements. Seconds later, another male enters the image. He wears black pants, a cap and a red sports shirt. In his hands he carries an automatic weapon with which he shoots at least once. And then he runs away from the place, one of the most exclusive on the Costa del Sol: Puerto Banús, in Marbella. It was in the middle of the afternoon of this Tuesday and in the middle of the tourist season on the Costa del Sol. The police are investigating the event, in which there were no injuries, as well as the discovery minutes later of one of the vehicles believed to have been involved. It was burned and generated a forest fire that forced the mobilization of numerous land and air resources. There are two suspects, according to police sources. The case is in the hands of the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) of Marbella.

The events occurred around six in the evening. Several people called the 112 Andalucía Emergency service to report what was happening near United Nations Avenue, in Puerto Banús, near the Cristamar Shopping Center, an area highly frequented by tourists in the middle of summer. It is an area where, a few meters away, El Corte Inglés and the marina are located, where luxury yachts dock. Several units of the National Police, the Local Police of Marbella and the Civil Guard traveled to the place, while the health services did not arrive because no one reported that there were injuries. The shooter had already fled the scene. Shortly after, a short 26-second video with some images of the shooting began to spread like wildfire on social networks.

Minutes later, 112 received a series of calls warning of a fire near the AP-7 motorway, in the area called Benavolá. The Junta de Andalucía’s Forest Fire Fighting Service sent six groups of forest firefighters, several specialist technicians, two fire-engine vehicles and six aerial means to the scene, which in less than two hours had stabilized and controlled the flames. The first information indicates that the fire originated from a BMW vehicle that began to burn in the area and that the police are now investigating whether it is the same one that was used during the shooting.

The shooting breaks the calm that has prevailed on the Costa del Sol in recent months, where settling scores and shootings have gone from being frequent to the exception, despite the fact that police sources emphasize that Marbella continues to be one of the largest epicenters of organized crime in Europe. In this case, the investigation remains open and, so far, there are no detainees.