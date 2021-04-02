The 53-second video begins with a loud bang and several young men running. As soon as a man in a white sweatshirt appears holding a gun, it is clear that these noises are gunshots. Up to six are heard in the recording made this Thursday night by a neighbor of the Ciudad Lineal district, in Madrid. While the man in white continues to pull the trigger, the rest are scattering through the nearby streets. Finally it seems that he leaves something in a parked car, which could be the gun, and he calmly goes with his hands in his pockets.

The events took place around 9:30 p.m. at the confluence of Hermanos Gómez and Los Collados streets, in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood and very close to La Elipa. No one called the Madrid City Council for emergencies, so predictably there were no serious injuries, although the video does show how one of the kids walks away from the corner pressing what looks like a sweater against the side of his head.

Aleida works in a bar a block from the corner where the shots took place. “We were collecting and we had the door closed. I heard noise, but they sounded like firecrackers, so I didn’t care. I found out what had happened when I went out and heard some clients talking, “he says. Angela attends behind the counter at another nearby business: “Now we have a bit of a scare. I’ve been here in this neighborhood for three years and nothing like this has ever happened ”. In the video published on the networks, a woman is seen observing the shooting from the balcony of her house, located just above that corner.

The Higher Police Headquarters of Madrid points out that the clash in the middle of the street could be motivated by a “settling of accounts between Latin gangs”. The police spokeswoman points out that this is “one of the hypotheses.” After the events, two bullet holes were found in vehicles, another in a facade and a fourth in a tree; while a large stick and a knife were also located. There have been no detainees and the Provincial Information Brigade has been in charge of the investigation.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has described the shooting as a “serious incident” and has assured that he will work together with the Government Delegation. “We know that they were very violent incidents between two Latino gangs and we are working to clarify the facts and prevent them from occurring in the future,” the councilor assured the media in an electoral event this Saturday.

The Jupol union was the one that shared the video on Thursday night through social networks. The police association adds: “Presumably it is a settling of scores between gangs. The gangs are a problem that has to be tackled with the utmost force ”.

Two months ago, a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after a knife attack in Carabanchel. The teenager had to be taken to the hospital and operated on urgently. The National Police also investigated in that case whether the perpetrators of the attack were members of Latino gangs. In July of last year, Chamaquito, the leader of the Dominican in Torrejón, and his six lieutenants and recruiters were arrested.