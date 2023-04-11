The police are investigating a group rape of two 14-year-old girls in which between 10 and 12 adolescents have participated in Logroño. The alleged attackers, of whom the police have not yet reported the exact number, are between 13 and 16 years old, according to sources from the investigation said on Tuesday. Five of them, all men, have already been arrested and in the next few hours they will go to court, although the investigation is still open. The events occurred this Sunday in the basement of a building on Avenida de Navarra, near the old town of the capital of La Rioja, according to local media.

The alleged attackers, according to the first investigations, stayed with the victims in a place near the building, number 16 of said street, and after having maintained a first contact through social networks. When they arrived, around 8:15 p.m., they were sexually assaulted. An hour and a half later, the minors met some agents of the Logroño Local Police and recounted everything that had happened. Three patrols traveled to the scene, which managed to identify some of the alleged attackers who were still there.

The defendants who are under 14 years of age have been placed under the guardianship of their parents, and those over that age have been detained. The investigation, which is under summary secrecy, is in charge of the La Rioja Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, which once completed will refer it to the Juvenile Court. The police investigation has shocked the citizens of La Rioja, just 10 days after learning the guilty verdict of Francisco Javier Almeida for the murder and sexual assault of a child from Lardero in 2021.

Reports of multiple rapes of women have grown in recent years. The available data, published for the first time by the Ministry of the Interior in 2019, indicate that between 2016 and 2021 these crimes have gone from 371 to 573, with a decrease only in 2020, due to the confinements due to the pandemic. These assaults represent 4.3% of sexual delinquency and, of these, 1.4% are committed by three or more rapists. But these data only point to the tip of the iceberg of this scourge, which between 2016 and 2021 accumulates 2,691 (1,829 committed by two aggressors and 862 by three or more).

All these figures are general and do not specify in how many of these cases the victims were girls or adolescents. However, it is among minors where sexual violence is growing the most and minors increasingly represent a higher percentage of these victims. Only they are half of all known victimizations; in 2021 there were 3,805 victims of sexual crimes between the ages of zero and 13, and 4,512 between the ages of 14 and 17.