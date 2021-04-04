The owners of the premises have also been denounced, in the Atalayas area and in Mariano Rojas, where dozens of attendees danced without a mask or social distance The Atalayas area where the Murcia Local Police had to intervene. / @Murciapolicia

The Murcia Local Police filed this Saturday night a total of 181 complaints for not wearing a mask or keeping a safety distance in two parties registered in two local drinking places in the Atalayas and Mariano Rojas area.

One of them took place in a place in Mariano Rojas where the owner was denounced for breach the containment measures of Covid-19. In addition, a total of 63 people who were dancing without a mask and without keeping the safety distance.

In the same way, another local in the Atalayas area He was denounced for excess capacity and 118 complaints were filed against clients for not using the masks, according to police sources through his Twitter account.