As expected, on a day as important as New Year’s Eve, illegal parties were going to take place outside the sanitary regulations Or at least attempts at it. This is the case of the one that had been organized in a hotel in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, in Barcelona, ​​the main one detected by the bodies of the Mossos d’Esquadra.

This end of the year, marked by the coronavirus and all the existing health security measures, has been much calmer regarding the intervention of the security forces in Catalonia, since there has been a general compliance curfew set at one o’clock in the morning.

However, ‘the party of the rooms’ tried to break with that good behavior of citizenship with a celebration behind the back of the police.

A party without masks and in several rooms

As EFE reports, andThe Catalan body went to the hotel at approximately three thirty in the morning after being notified of the illegal party that was taking place in different rooms of the establishment.

Those attending the celebration they were not wearing a mask nor were they complying with the minimum safety distance. So, an infringement report has been drawn up against the hotel, since the norms dictated by the authorities to reduce contagions were being breached within it on such an important day for parties and mass meetings to be held.

Four celebrations in all in one night that worried

For this past dawn, according to the calculations of the Catalan Federation of Associations of Restoration and Musical Activities (FECASARM), More than 500 legal parties were expected in Catalula to say goodbye to 2020. However, as reported by the community authorities, it has been necessary to intervene in four.

In addition to the one mentioned in the Santa Perpètua de Mogoda hotel (Barcelona), the Mossos and local police officers have acted in one inside a nightclub in Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona), another in the town of Esponellà (Girona), with sixteen people without masks in a rented colonias house, and a fourth in Llinars (Barcelona).

Precisely about the latter it has been reported that it was an illegal macro-party with at least 150 people of different nationalities, who were in an abandoned ship from Llinars del Vallès. Four of these people have already been reported. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, together with the commissioner of the Mossos d’Esquadra, David Boneta, and the deputy director general of Civil Protection Emergencies of the Generalitat, Imma Solé, in a telematic press conference.

In addition to this, the Guàrdia Urbana has put complaints in Barcelona to 112 people who were skipping the curfew and to 85 for not wearing a mask on public roads.