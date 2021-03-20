The person in charge of the premises and 30 more clients were denounced for not respecting preventive measures for the coronavirus Archive image of the Local Police of Molina. / JAVIER CARRRIÓN / AGM EP Murcia Saturday, 20 March 2021, 19:52



Agents of the Environmental Unit of the Local Police of Molina de Segura intervened this Thursday afternoon in a local of drinks of a polygon of the town where they were about 40 people consuming and dancing without respecting mandatory measures by coronavirus regulations and with music activated.

The person in charge of the premises and 30 other clients were denounced for irregular activities, two waitresses being transferred to the Police Station for violation of the Immigration Law, according to police sources through their Twitter account.