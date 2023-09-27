Archive image of a hashish stash in San Roque (Cádiz). Europa press

Barely five hours had passed on Tuesday when a glider full of bales of hashish began unloading on Las Azucenas beach, in Motril, on the tropical coast of Granada. The traffickers had already moved 15 bales ashore according to the police, 16 according to some other sources, when another group attacked them to get their drugs, what is known in drug slang as overturn, the theft of some traffickers of others’ merchandise. A shooting then began that alerted some people who, in turn, called the National Police. After the agents showed up on the beach, the members of one gang and another fled without being able to take all the cargo with them. The agents have seized 600 kilos of hashish although they suspect that the boat was transporting many more.

The escape of all the drug traffickers, who fled by sea and by land, prevented arrests from being made and there have been no arrests in the following 36 hours. The matter is “under investigation,” says the Police spokesperson in Granada, who has not offered any further information. According to the Efe agency, after the drug traffickers fled, the police verified that they had left numerous vehicles ready nearby to transport the drugs. Due to the volume of these vehicles, investigators suspect that the hashish transported in the boats could reach four tons.

The police have seized the vehicles and the drugs and on Tuesday morning they conducted a search with dogs in search of other items that the drug traffickers had left abandoned, according to Efe.

Las Azucenas beach is located next to the port of Motril, from which numerous ferries and large freight ships leave and enter daily. This incident is not the first related to drug trafficking that occurs on this beach. Periodically, bales appear floating in the area or, as happened in 2019, a drifting drug boat appeared on the coast with more than a hundred fuel drums. The most notorious event took place more than a decade ago when, in 2009, Civil Guard agents seized a cache of more than 3,000 kilos of hashish and arrested seven people.

