Three agents of the National Police, including Manuel Morocho (in the center), during their testimony in the trial against Camps, this Wednesday.

The seal of Manuel Morocho, chief inspector of the National Police and main investigator of the Gürtel case, has left another trial on the web of corruption that enveloped the PP. This Wednesday, during the oral hearing on the landing of Francisco Correa’s companies in the Valencian Community, the police officer dealt a very severe setback to the former regional president Francisco Camps (2003-2011), whom he pointed out as the entry point for the plot in the region. With his usual imprint of calm and exhaustiveness, Morocho has described the dynamics of favors that were woven within the autonomous Administration; the close relationship between Camps and Álvaro Pérez, The Mustache, Correa’s trusted man; and he has even detailed the “gifts” that the plot gave to the parents, wife and children of the former head of the regional Executive. “I worked for the president: that is the vision that Correa’s structure had,” the agent said.

No testimony had hit Camps’ defense so hard in the 33 sessions that totaled the oral hearing, which began in January. In fact, the former president’s lawyer, Pablo Delgado, has tried to prevent Morocho from answering the question from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office about the relationship that the politician had with El Bigotes, but the court has refused to declare it inadmissible. So the inspector, after waiting a few seconds for the magistrates to resolve, immediately started and refuted the version that Camps put on the table during his interrogation at the hearing, when he denied that he had a close relationship with Álvaro Pérez. “The conversations that [Pérez] has with Camps and his wife, [Isabel Bas], they are varied. And their content literally reveals a proximity and familiarity between the two. There is gratitude towards Álvaro Pérez for everything he is doing for the family and the attention they have for them,” explained the police officer.

More information

In one of those conversations with El Bigotes, intercepted by investigators on Christmas Eve 2008, just a month and a half before the outbreak Gürtel case, Camps refers to Pérez as his “soul friend” and asks for “loyalty” for “lifelong.” “Some conversations were direct, and others revealed previous meetings with him or his wife in work settings,” Morocho added. The Prosecutor’s Office requests two and a half years in prison for the former president for crimes of prevarication and fraud.

Flanked in court by two of the Police colleagues who signed reports on the case with him, the chief inspector has traced the landing of the network in the Valencian Community and the key role that Camps supposedly played. As he has highlighted, at a certain point, the Gürtel network loses influence in the Community of Madrid and decides to expand: Correa and El Bigotes date that decision to 2004, after the national PP lost the general elections and Mariano Rajoy became president. Of the information. This is how Álvaro Pérez explained it: “Correa already had some problems in the PP, and I had some disagreement with Rajoy’s press chief. I was not comfortable. In a hotel in Madrid, I met Camps, we talked for a while and I told him. And it was the first time that he proposed to me to go to Valencia to work.”

Manuel Morocho has focused precisely on that line: “Correa’s structure stopped having that weight at a central level and they decided to create a new structure in Valencia, thanks to the good relationship that Álvaro Pérez had with Camps, latent throughout that time. in which he worked at the national level carrying out the campaigns [del partido]”. The Gürtel network’s commitment was clear, as he added: to nest in the Administration and in the Valencian PP in parallel, in order to organize regional training events and public contracts. That is, achieving two simultaneous sources of money.

“One of the characteristics that Correa’s structure had was the introduction into the governing bodies of a political formation to do something as important for a party as the electoral campaign. And that goes parallel to generating a relationship of trust that allows attracting business in the field of public procurement. […] There is no dissociation of both areas,” continued the main researcher of the Gürtel case: “That is the methodology of action. And he transferred those postulates from Madrid to the Valencian Community. Orange Market, [la empresa de la red corrupta en la Comunidad Valenciana], he worked for the Valencian PP and at the same time for the Generalitat.” Both the party and the community were presided over by Camps.

Two crime epicenters

The weight of Gürtel’s businesses in Valencia reached enormous weight. So much so that, Morocho has insisted, the plot came to have two criminal epicenters: Madrid and the community governed by Camps, where he made a lot of money. In fact, the researcher has pointed out that box b of the corrupt network reflects how they manage to set maximums after landing in the Generalitat. “Between 2006 and 2008, there is a maximum that derives from the tilting of the Correa structure towards Valencia,” continued the chief inspector, who also described the importance of the personal relationships that the corruptors wove with the politicians to achieve their objectives. .

The plot, to which the Valencian PP owed a significant amount for organizing its campaigns, showered those responsible for the Administration with gifts to obtain more contracts. But not only to them, also to their families. “It is normal that it extends beyond the political leader: they want them to see in Álvaro Pérez someone they trust, someone close.” Morocho has stated that El Bigotes had special consideration for “certain people,” such as Camps and those close to him. And along those lines he recalled that gifts were given to the parents of the presidenthis wife (a Loewe bag) and his children (“a technological product that was cutting-edge then”).

The investigators’ meticulous account has delved deeply into the countless irregularities detected: among others, the Police have reported a “fractionation” of public contracts to “facilitate” the awarding without competition to Correa’s companies; a later “chopping of invoices” and “modification of concepts” of these; an internal traffic of money between the companies of the plot so that the money of the Generalitat Valenciana ends up in the company that the corrupt network wanted… “And there is a continuous relationship over time with those responsible for the Administrations to attract business: that privileged information you have is to do business [negocio]as Correa said,” added Manuel Morocho.

More than 110 witnesses

The trial of Francisco Camps, which began last January, has entered the testimony phase of police and experts. As of this Wednesday, 114 witnesses have appeared before the court, over 33 sessions. The hearing will continue this Thursday with the second day scheduled for the interrogation of Morocho and his two companions. According to the calendar set by the National Court, a technician from the IGAE (General Intervention of the State Administration) and Jesús Emilio Torrejón Puchol, general director of the General Attorney’s Office of the Generalitat, have been summoned for next week in the stage of Camps, who has revealed that he prepared a report in 2010 ad hoc by orders of his then superiors to counteract the conclusions of the Gürtel investigators and thus exonerate the PP Administration, without even having access to the contracts to which he referred.

Another 25 people sit on the bench next to Camps: among them, three former advisors from their governments and a dozen technicians from the regional Administration. The Prosecutor’s Office places the former president at the top of the plot and his subordinates as the transmission belt and execution of his orders.