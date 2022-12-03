A policeman, in front of the US Embassy in Madrid, on Thursday. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

The Police sent a report to the duty court on Friday afternoon on the six pyrotechnic devices sent by mail in recent days, in which it points to Valladolid as the possible province of origin of all shipments, according to tax sources. At the moment, there is no person identified as possibly responsible or any procedure requested by the Police from the court. The investigation at this time is far from being channeled around a specific hypothesis, as can be seen from the conclusions of the agents’ brief.

The first analyzes of the only one of the six letters with pyrotechnic devices that could have been neutralized, the one sent to the person in charge of the Satellite Center of the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid), have provided the first clues to the investigators. After their study, the experts in deactivation of explosives from the Police have concluded that they are homemade devices that activated a small charge of gunpowder with a fishing line designed to ignite, that is, to cause a sudden flame, and to which they had incorporated pieces metallic ―tiny balls― as shrapnel, as confirmed to EL PAÍS by police sources. Other sources describe them as “firecrackers”, but emphasize that they can do “harm” to whoever opens the envelope. Until now, the only one that was activated, the one that was addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador in Spain, Sergi Pohoreltsev, caused minor injuries to the hand of a worker from the diplomatic legation.

The other four letters were addressed to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles; the US ambassador in Madrid, Julissa Reynoso; and the director of the Instalaza arms company. The four shipments were detonated in a controlled manner by police deactivation experts. The one received at the Torrejón base is the one that could be neutralized without suffering damage. None contained notes or texts with threats, detail sources close to the investigation. The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, in a letter sent to the other countries of the EU and the Schengen area, points out that the sending of these letters “could be related to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia”.