Relaxation, foolishness and recklessness are behind the 156 complaints that agents of the Local and National police imposed on the customers of a Cartagena music bar on Saturday night for allegedly failing to comply with current measures to prevent coronavirus infections. The police action, with the intervention of a dozen patrols from both bodies, took place before curfew, in full view of residents of the Alameda de San Antón and clients of adjoining terraces who were finishing dinner.

Police sources consulted by LA VERDAD indicated that the sanction proposals are mainly due to non-compliance with the basic protection measures against Covid-19: not wearing a mask or wearing it improperly, forming groups of people who do not live together with more than four and not keeping safety distances. The person in charge of the business was also identified in order to send the corresponding police report to the Ministry of Health. The Covid regulation for municipalities that, like Cartagena, are in Phase 1 prohibits the operation of discos and nightlife venues, as well as any mass activity with more than 200 attendees inside the premises.

In previous days, officials from both security forces had to intervene at the door of the same establishment due to the concentration of customers that had already started the curfew and misusing the mask, among other infractions.

Fights and conflicting minors



Throughout the weekend, there was a high concentration of Cartagena in parts of the city where bars and restaurants with terraces proliferate. The same police sources expressed concern about the fights caused by troubled minors on Friday and Saturday in the streets of Aire and Cañón. In one of them, which occurred on the Friday of Dolores in the first of them, there were two injured who needed medical assistance and transport by ambulance to a health center: a minor suffered a trauma when falling to the ground, after receiving a punch. His alleged aggressor, when hitting, made a breach in his hand with loss of a lot of blood.