The police have not yet arrested any of the AZ hooligans who broke down a fence in front of the main stand of the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar on Thursday evening and attacked family and friends of West Ham United players. The police of Noord-Holland reports this on Friday after being asked by NRC. General director of AZ Robert Eenhoorn said after the violence on television that he was disappointed by the aggression. “This did not go well and ultimately I am ultimately responsible.” Both the municipality of Alkmaar and AZ could not be reached for comment on Friday morning.

When asked why none of the hooligans have been arrested, the police say: “Our efforts were aimed at restoring public order and security in the stadium.” According to the police, it is up to AZ to ensure security in its own stadium. When that failed on Thursday evening, the police were called to help. The police’s Mobile Unit (ME) eventually entered the stadium, which prevented further escalation. As far as is known, no one was seriously injured.

Men with hoods

Just before the final whistle in the AFAS Stadium — AZ were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Conference League by a 1-0 loss — a group of dozens of black-clad men with hoods broke through a fence that separates the main stand from the section with the hard core of AZ. That fence is usually not there, but in the European home match against Anderlecht, some supporters managed to enter the field.

In the main stand were intimates of the players of West Ham United. Because they were in danger, some players also jumped between the angry crowd, it turns out images on social media. West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá, among others, lost his temper and violently tore himself away from security to join the violent group. AZ striker Vangelis Pavlidis also jumped between the fighting fans, but was recalled by trainer Pascal Jansen, reports it North Holland Dagblad. The intimidating atmosphere had immediate repercussions on other stands, where young children watched and cried. Other supporters en masse sang “Shame on you”.

Bad premonition

Director Unicorn, with his arms spread wide, also made a vain attempt to stop the group. He already had “a bad feeling” before the game, he said afterwards. “Last week it was also a bit noisy there, but we were too late here.” Even before the decisive return match, the signs that things could get out of hand were fully present in Alkmaar. Then several fights broke out between supporters in the city, where many police were present. The patio chairs flew through the air.

In the match that AZ and West Ham played in London last week (2-1 for the English), things also went wrong. English supporters threatened an Alkmaar entourage consisting of youth players, staff members and relatives of the AZ selection. They were eventually preventively removed from their box during the match.