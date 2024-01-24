The Police managed to trace the identity of the 20-year-old boy found dead yesterday in a school in Rome: his name was Luigi Sbisà

The police have disclosed the details of the 20 year old boy, whose body was found late yesterday morning in the courtyard of the Nazario Sauro elementary school, in the Trionfale district of Rome. This is a young man, born in 2003, named Luigi Sbisà. The circumstances that led to his tragic death remain to be clarified.

The State Police announced the generality of the 20-year-old boy who was found dead in Rome yesterday morning.

His name, as it emerged in these hours, was Luigi Sbisà. Besides this, for the moment, we only know that he was a class of 2003as already leaked yesterday.

Doubts about the death of the 20-year-old boy in Rome

The alarm was raised late yesterday morning, Tuesday 23 January, by the school staff ofNazario Sauro State Comprehensive Institutelocated at number 7333 of via Trionfale, in the district of the same name in Rome.

Apparently one teacher he would have noticed the body of a person in the school courtyard, halfway between the fence and the stairs leading to the basement of the structure.

The officers immediately intervened on the spot flying team of the police station of Police of Primavalle, their colleagues from Prati and those of the detachment of Scientific Police.

The latter, having ascertained the death of the subject, proceeded to carry out all the findings of the casewhich also extended inside the structure.

The police then intervened on site Mortuary Policewho picked up the body and transported it to the morgue of the Gemelli Polyclinic, where the forensic doctors appointed by the Prosecutor's Office will carry out the autopsy examination in the next few days. Autopsy which will most likely clarify the causes of death.

On the body of the young man, as it emerged, a conspicuous was found head woundwhose origin is still unknown.

At the moment the investigators they do not exclude any leadsfrom suicide, to murder, to accident.

The images of Luigi Sbisà could also be fundamental for clarifying the dynamics and cause of Luigi Sbisà's death surveillance cameras in the areaalready seized by investigators.

The 20 year old, as already emerged yesterday, was completely foreign to the Nazario Sauro school.