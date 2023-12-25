The Punch: Two police officers extorted money from a tourist and lost their jobs

Two police officers in Nigeria extorting money from a Dutch tourist crossing the country on a bicycle were caught on video and went viral online. This is reported by The Punch.

According to the publication, footage of the constables went viral and came to the attention of law enforcement officers. As a result, Jimoh Lukmon and Karim Fatai lost their jobs. It also turned out that this is not the first attempt to extort money from visitors. The two men had previously received warnings regarding abuse of power.

