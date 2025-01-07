As much as the Government is trying to improve the situation, with regulations such as putting a limit on rents, the access to housing in Spain it continues to be difficult and continues to lead to the proliferation of squatters. Hence, cases of these situations constantly appear, whether with owners or tenants affected by the judicial situation: some of them, such as the one that occurred now in Gironaare paradoxical.

There, a family saw how squatters had entered their house and, even more shocking, the Police had urged them to leave their own house, which they were trying to recover. The victim, Jordi Rierawanted to have a thread on his X account «impotence and legal absurdity» with which he has come across and in just two days the story has gone viral to the point that the City Council has publicly shown its support.

«A few years ago we bought, with a lot of effort, a house in Gerona», Jordi begins his explanations, making it clear that «it was our dreama family project” that they had been excited about for some time. For months they planned their renovation and were waiting for municipal authorization, which finally arrived at Christmas. Excited about it, «January 3 the illusion was truncated» when they became aware that the house had been squatted.

“They started threatening us…”

Thus, some neighbors called them in alarm because they heard noises inside the apartment, so they stood there and were aware that someone hadhad knocked down the wall that they had to prevent intrusions and had entered with force: the house was damaged and full of garbage and blankets. Jordi explains that they immediately called a trowel to re-wall the property and that then a man, looking very good, appeared and demanded to enter.









After a while he returned to the house with two more men, who “started to threaten us” and forced Jordi and his father, who had accompanied him, to decide to trick the Gerona Municipal Police. Already there, “the situation happened from alarming to surreal“explains the owner, since the three men were identified (which revealed that one of them also had an open case pending) and after the check came “the surprise.”

«The police informed us that despite being the owners, They recommended us to leave our house. According to them, there were ‘indications’ that this was the residence of the intruders,” Jordi explains in his thread, emphasizing that the proof was a video of themselves sleeping between blankets “and ‘cooking’ in a house without gas, water nor light.

As they flatly refused at first, the agents warned them that They could be “accused of trespassing” and that they could even end up arrested. “We couldn’t believe it: we were being expelled from our house by the occupants,” details Jordi. The surreal moment ended with the police allowing the ‘squatters’ to enter and with them, already inside, applauding. “The humiliation was maximum,” remembers Jordi.

The causes, only on Wednesdays

The family, incredulous and aware that the tenants were causing more damage to the house, went to file a complaint about the ‘squatting’, although it was not easy. They then explained to them that they had to testify beforehand and that the Mossos would take charge of the case, but that they were only addressing cases related to the courts on Wednesdays, something also difficult to understand.

“This situation has left us unprotected, alone and powerless,” Jordi harshly criticizes, lamenting that “neither the authorities nor the institutions have shown some empathy towards us.” Thus, in his thread, he adds that the current law “is ridiculous and absurd” and comments, among other things, that acquaintances have questioned whether they even asked the police for help, something that he does not understand because it seems that he himself does not have the right to protect himself. .

Jordi emphasizes that, despite everything, they were “pending whether the judge considers the case urgent or not.” «We feel totally helpless in the face of a system that does not seem to provide solutions to such flagrant situations“, denounces the man from Girona, who ends his explanations by calling for “a review of ridiculous and ineffective legislation that leaves victims helpless.”

Its story has led the mayor of Gerona, Lluc Salellashas publicly shown its support and help to Jordi’s family, recognizing that the case has to progress in the courts and that the Municipal Police has already provided the report for it to progress.