The Municipal Police of Madrid evicted the La Riviera party room last Saturday, when a concert was held with about 300 people in which prevention measures are not kept and hygiene established to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The attendees did not wear masks on their faces, safety distances were not respected and also the time established for the closing of the disco had already been exceeded.

As explained by the Police in a statement, the alarm signal went off when municipal agents who were in the vicinity of La Riviera controlling vehicle traffic and the circulation of people who had attended the room, they saw how several groups of people were in the surroundings of the premises smoking without keeping a safe distance.

The bars were full and the chairs were not used

For this reason, they began the operation and entered the disco, with the intention of verifying that the restrictions and established measures were being complied with inside. However, it was not so. Already inside, they saw how there were chairs arranged in the dance hall with the relevant distance between them, but people were not making use of them and were dancing standing up without keeping their distance. In addition, the bars where drinks were dispensed were full.

Closing time had been exceeded

In addition, the attendees were not wearing a mask at that time and the established schedule had been exceeded, since it should have closed at 11 at night. Therefore, the Municipal Police proceeded to evacuate the premises, in an orderly manner and without registering any incident. The police force emphasizes that at all times they had the collaboration of the manager of the premises and the security personnel of the room.

Now, the Municipal Board of the Arganzuela District, where La Riviera is located, will be informed of what happened, and to the specialized Units of the Judicial Police, which They will decide whether or not this event can lead to a criminal offense.

Another incident in a restaurant in Madrid

It has therefore been a hectic weekend in Madrid. According to the newspaper ABC, in Panthera, a well-known restaurant in the capital, scenes were seen in which customers did not comply with the preventive measures against the coronavirus. The employees, for their part, did follow the established rules. In fact, in statements collected by ACB, the director of the premises defended that her establishment “complied with all the measures.”