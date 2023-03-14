The issue of pickpockets continues to hold sway in Milan: after the controversy raised by the Pd municipal councilor Monica Romano, who had asked for an end to the “social pillory” in which these women are exposed, filmed and humiliated by citizens who denounce the phenomenon, the The correspondent of Striscia la Notizia Valerio Staffelli had an interview with a young woman whom he himself claims to have caught stealing the day before. “But how, the next day without problems you go right back to stealing?” Asks the TV face.

The interlocutor replies: “What do you want from me? I do my job.” “Is your job stealing?” Staffelli asks. “I do,” the woman replies. Staffelli presses: “I understood this but the images are clear”. And still other insults: “What do you care if I steal?”. The dialogue continues: “It interests me, because it is not right for you to go and steal from people. The police are also interested in the carabinieri ”.

Topic on which the young woman replies: “No, they don’t care, the police don’t care about anything”. The service also warns viewers of a new method of approach implemented by pickpockets: the “sheet trick”. The attacker pretends to ask people sitting at a bar table for directions by placing a map of Milan on top of the smartphone, which is then raised together with the map after obtaining the answer. “It also happened to my daughter,” explained Staffelli.