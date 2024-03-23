Recently, a desperate moment that occurred in Florida was spread on social networks. According to video from another patrol car parked at the scene, a police officer and the dog who works with her They were returning to their vehicle on a bridge. Unexpectedly, The animal climbed onto the edge and jumped. Thanks to the woman's quick and precise response, the canine was rescued safe and sound.

Dogs have enormous importance in the police structure. Well trained, they can help resolve multiple situations and resolve all types of problems more quickly. In addition to their operational value, they also become a companion and a figure of affection for the agents who work with them. When carrying out different operations,.

For this reason, Lauren Donaldson, an agent with the Brevard County Police Department, located east of Orlando and with a territory that extends along the Atlantic coast, had a huge scare when she saw the situation that unfolded. While returning to his patrol car with Zeppelin, his police dogafter making an arrest on Highway 528, was met with a surprise.

The video, which was broadcast by the official account of the police entity on Facebook, shows very clearly what the sequence was like. As they both walked, The animal unexpectedly climbed onto the railing and slipped. According to the publication, that part of the road, which acts as a bridge, is located about 23 meters above the water, so it was a certain death for the dog.

Florida police managed to rescue their dog before it fell from a bridge

It all happened while the canine was being held on the leash, so Donaldson didn't take long to realize what was happening. Quick reflexes, The police officer pulled the leash and managed to keep the animal in the air. In just a few seconds and with a lot of effort, she was able to bring him up to the railing and from there He took him by the body and brought him back to the road. The sequence was celebrated by the county Police Department and generated hundreds of reactions on the social network.