The National Police has dismantled in Mijas (Malaga) the ‘nursery’ of a road drug trafficking network between Spain and France and arrested eleven people, six of them in French territory, who made up the criminal organization.

In Operation Clover, in which the Anti-Narcotics Office of the French National Police has collaborated, there have been interventions 2,692 kilos of hashish42 of marijuana that the network transported in heavy trucks.

As explained this Saturday by the National Police, the investigation began based on information about a possible plot of French citizens settled on the Costa del Sol and dedicated to transporting hashish of Moroccan origin to France.

As a result of the investigations, movements of the criminal network in Andalusia were detected, which had established its operations center in a villa in the Malaga town of Mijas, used as drug “daycare” and meeting place.

One of the main investigators was also detected when he went to Lucena (Córdoba) and contacted the driver of a truck with a French license plate, who then set off towards the Levante area to make a prolonged stop in the industrial estate of the Valencian town of Alberique.

After resuming the march, the National Police intercepted this transport in a service area in the province of Castellón and inspected its interior, in which there were 42 bales with 1,500 kilos of hashish and another 42 of marijuana. The driver of the trailer was arrested.

In a subsequent action, the driver of another truck was also detained at a checkpoint on the A-4 highway, in Córdoba, where another 15 bundles of burlap were located, containing a total of 600 kilograms of hashish. After both arrests, the Special Security Operational Group (GOES) of the Malaga Provincial Police Station, together with investigators, searched the Mijas villa used as a ‘daycare’.

During the search, a stolen SUV in France to which they had already had new registration plates also counterfeitas well as 32 kilograms of hashish, and three other members of the organization were arrested. For their part, the French authorities intercepted another heavy truck carrying 560 kilograms of hashish and detained the rest of the members of the criminal group.

The operation has resulted, in addition to the seizure of the drugs and the arrest of eleven people -three in Malaga, one in Castellón, one in Córdoba and six in France-, with the intervention of three trucksan SUV, two vans, a jet ski, three geolocation devices, two radio frequency detectors, a license plate manipulation machine and 4,000 euros in cash.