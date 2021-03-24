Police in St. Petersburg detained three men suspected of kidnapping a Mercedes-Benz E400 with the girlfriend of a former goalkeeper of the youth hockey club Dynamo in the salon. This was reported on Wednesday, March 24th.

The incident took place on March 14th. On the same day, the hockey player reported to the police about the theft of a car belonging to his beloved. In the evening, the abducted woman herself appeared at the police station to write a statement.

According to her, two men got into a car belonging to her, and she herself was put in the back seat. After that, the attackers took her to a private house located in the village of Roshchino and held her until a friend arrived there, who determined her location by the location on the phone.

The young man broke down the door to the building and saved the girl.

A criminal case was initiated into the incident, the investigation continues, writes “Fontanka.ru“.

At the end of February, two young men were abducted in Vladimir and transported to Moscow in the trunk of a Kia Rio car. The intruders brought the abducted to one of the garages, where they beat them, demanding 200 thousand rubles from them.

A familiar girl helped the young people to free themselves by reporting the incident to the police. The guards were able to quickly find and release the abducted.